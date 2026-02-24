Japan's Space One Puts Off Kairos Rocket Launch

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Space One Co. has announced a decision to postpone the launch of the No. 3 unit of its Kairos small rocket carrying five satellites to March from the initially planned Wednesday.

As the reason, the Tokyo-based space startup cited the results of a detailed weather analysis.

A new launch date will be announced two days in advance or earlier, the company said. The launch window for the Kairos No. 3 unit runs until March 25.

The rocket had been scheduled to lift off between 11 a.m. and 11:20 a.m. Wednesday from the firm's Spaceport Kii launch site in the town of Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan.

The Kairos No. 1 and No. 2 units were launched unsuccessfully, in March 2024 and December the same year, respectively.

