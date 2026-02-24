Japan Postpones Decision on Whether to Join Board of Peace

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has put on hold a decision on whether to join the Board of Peace, which is led by U.S. President Donald Trump to achieve peace in Gaza, because of concerns among countries that he aims to replace the United Nations with it.

Japanese officials are now looking at other countries' responses while taking Tokyo's relations with Washington into consideration before making a decision.

"We are scrutinizing details in close communication with the United States and other countries concerned," Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said at a press conference last week when asked whether Japan would join the board.

The board is an international organization approved by the U.N. Security Council in November. Its founding members include former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and World Bank President Ajay Banga.

Invitations to join the board have been sent to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and other leaders. More than 25 countries have expressed their intention to participate, according to U.S. media.

