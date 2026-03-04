15 Years On: "Phase Free" Design Turns Everyday Items into Emergency Resources

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--Fifteen years after the devastating March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, Japan is seeing growing momentum behind "phase free" design, a new approach to disaster preparedness that integrates emergency functionality into everyday items.

As major quakes have continued to strike various parts of Japan, Tadayuki Sato, representative director of the Phase Free Association, recognized the limitations of traditional disaster preparedness. Conventional approaches, led primarily by government bodies and focused on stockpiling specialized emergency supplies, were falling short.

Around 2014, he introduced the phase free concept in a bid to seamlessly integrate disaster preparedness with everyday life and business operations. The association now oversees a certification system for products and facilities that embody this principle. As of February, about 200 items had earned certification.

One notable example is a pair of leather shoes certified in 2023. Designed to maintain a professional appearance suitable for business settings, these shoes incorporate sneaker technology to reduce foot strain during extended wear. The design was inspired by the events of March 11, 2011, when approximately 5.15 million people in the Tokyo metropolitan area were stranded and unable to return home. For those facing hours of unexpected walking during such emergencies, these certified shoes provide essential comfort and support.

Another certified product serves as an ordinary pair of home slippers for everyday use, but its durable construction enables wearers to safely navigate floors littered with glass fragments during a disaster.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]