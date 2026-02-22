Recovery Stalling in Domestic Tourism among Japanese

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--The recovery of domestic tourism among Japanese people is stalling as consumers are becoming more thrifty amid rising prices.

In 2025, the number of Japanese tourists at home increased 2.5 pct from the previous year to 553.66 million, decelerating significantly from the previous year's growth of 8.5 pct, according to data released by the Japan Tourism Agency.

The annual tourist figure was around 600 million before the COVID-19 pandemic but tumbled below 300 million in 2020, when an emergency was declared over the pandemic.

As the pandemic subsided, the figure rebounded 55.8 pct in 2022. However, the pace of recovery has since been slowing.

The tourist figure is projected to decrease 2.2 pct in 2026, according to major travel agency JTB Corp.

