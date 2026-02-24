Japan Eyes Foray into Europe's Defense Market

Newsfrom Japan

Berlin, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is eager to promote Japanese companies' entry into Europe's thriving defense market through industrial partnerships as part of its efforts to strengthen its defense capabilities.

Japanese officials see growing opportunities for cooperation between Japanese firms and the European Union, which is expanding defense spending and trying to reduce excessive dependence on the United States.

Earlier this month, a Japanese delegation of senior officials at the industry ministry and the Defense Ministry's Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency as well as business executives visited Finland and Sweden.

The trip was designed to match Japanese firms and companies in the two European countries in the military-civilian dual-use sector.

In Germany, the Japanese infrastructure ministry is leading efforts to promote Japanese technology to help the country improve its defense-related infrastructure, such as bridges that can support tanks.

