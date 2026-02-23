Emperor Naruhito Turns 66 Ahead of Disaster Milestones

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito turned 66 on Monday, ahead of the 15th anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake in March and the 10th anniversary of the Kumamoto earthquakes in April.

"Even now, remembering the disasters pains my heart," the Emperor said at a press conference prior to his birthday.

"I will remain close to the people, praying for the absence of disasters, sharing their joys and sorrows and listening to the voices of those in disaster-affected areas," he said.

To inspect the progress of reconstruction following the disasters 15 and 10 years ago, the Emperor plans to visit the northeastern prefectures of Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima this spring and the southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto this autumn, according to informed sources.

"Along with (Empress) Masako, I will continue to keep the disaster-affected areas in my heart," he said.

