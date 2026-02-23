People Gather at Palace to Celebrate Emperor's 66th Birthday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 23 (Jiji Press)--Members of the general public visited the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo on Monday for an event to celebrate Japanese Emperor Naruhito's 66th birthday on the day.

"I am truly grateful for your kind congratulations," the Emperor told crowds of people in an address at the event. "I wish you all health and happiness."

Also touching on the heavy snow damage across various regions in the country, the Emperor said, "I extend my heartfelt sympathy to those affected."

Prince Hisahito, the son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko and currently a first-year student at the University of Tsukuba, attended the public gathering event for the Emperor's birthday for the first time.

Emperor Naruhito appeared on the balcony of the palace's Chowa-den hall a total of three times in the morning with Empress Masako, and the couple's daughter, Princess Aiko, as well as Crown Prince Akishino's family, including Princess Kako. They waved to the visitors with smiles.

