Japan Earns Record 24 Winter Games Medals at Milan-Cortina

Newsfrom Japan

Verona, Italy, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan earned a record number of Winter Olympics medals, at 24, at the 17-day Milan-Cortina Games that came to an end Sunday.

The Asian country clinched five golds, seven silvers and 12 bronzes, with the overall total exceeding its previous record of 18, logged at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Japan came fifth in the overall medal rankings. The country's five gold medals tie its highest tally to date set at the 1998 Nagano Olympics.

A total of 121 Japanese athletes competed in the Milan-Cortina Olympics. Around 50 athletes and coaches from Japan attended the closing ceremony held in Verona, northern Italy, on Sunday, with figure skating silver medalist Kaori Sakamoto and speed skater Wataru Morishige serving as flag bearers.

The next Winter Olympics in 2030 will be held in the French Alps region, using the same decentralized hosting method as this year's event.

