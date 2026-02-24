Japan PM Takaichi Lauds Milan-Cortina Olympians

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has applauded athletes who competed in the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games in Italy, which ended Sunday.

The quadrennial sporting event "set new records (for Japan) and therefore is memorable," she posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday.

Japanese athletes "gave us a lot of excitement and courage," Takaichi said, noting, among other things, that the Asian country won a record Winter Olympic medals, at 24, at the Milan-Cortina Games.

"I realized once again the preciousness of sports" by seeing some athletes take on challenges despite struggling with injuries and others do their best to the end while supporting each other, she said.

Takaichi also paid respect to relatives of athletes and other people concerned.

