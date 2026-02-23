Shinya, Drummer of Japanese Rock Band Luna Sea, Dies at 56

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 23 (Jiji Press)--Shinya, the drummer of popular Japanese rock band Luna Sea, died Tuesday at the age of 56 after a battle with a brain tumor.

Since the formation of Luna Sea in 1989, the drummer, whose full name was Shinya Yamada, supported the band's popularity with his solid technique and powerful performances. He disclosed his diagnosis last year and devoted himself to treatment.

Shinya was a native of Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo. His wife is Aya Ishiguro, former member of Japanese all-girl idol group Morning Musume.

After Shinya's death, members of Luna Sea released a joint statement, saying: "The soulful rhythms he cast for over 35 years and his boundless devotion to music will resonate forever within the legacy of Luna Sea. His rhythm will never fade."

