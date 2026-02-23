Japan to Invite Defense Officials from Pacific Island Nations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan will invite young and mid-level defense officials from Pacific island countries starting in fiscal 2026, Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Monday.

Koizumi unveiled the initiative in a lecture he delivered at a meeting with defense ministers from 14 Pacific island nations, including Fiji and Papua New Guinea, which was held in Tokyo.

In light of China's growing presence in the South Pacific, he emphasized the need for cooperation between Japan and the island nations across a wide range of fields, including strengthening cybersecurity.

At the meeting, the third of its kind since it began in 2021, seven members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, including Indonesia and the Philippines, participated as observers for the first time.

Japan's acceptance of defense officials will begin with three countries, including Fiji. They are expected to engage in exchanges of opinions and troop inspections during their stay of about a week in Japan.

