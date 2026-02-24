JOC Finds 1,919 Defamatory Posts against Milan-Cortina Olympians

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Olympic Committee has recognized 1,919 defamatory online posts against Japanese athletes who took part in the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Italy.

At a time when derogatory online posts against athletes are becoming an increasingly serious problem, the JOC monitored social media comments linked to the Milan-Cortina Olympics between Jan. 18, more than two weeks before the start of the Games, and Saturday, the day before the end of the event.

It ended up confirming a total of about 240,000 posts related to the Winter Games. The monitoring operations were conducted around the clock by a special JOC team organized to protect athletes.

Among the athletes targeted by online harassment was female freestyle skier Kokone Kondo, who suffered injuries during practicing before the Olympics and was unable to participate in the Games.

Of the 1,919 questionable posts, 371 were removed after the JOC asked relevant social media operators for deletion.

