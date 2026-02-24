Centrist Party to Hold Hearings with Failed Candidates on Sat.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's opposition Centrist Reform Alliance will hold online hearings on Saturday with its candidates who lost in the Feb. 8 general election, party secretary-general Takeshi Shina said Tuesday.

The hearings will be attended by party leader Junya Ogawa and Shina, as well as former co-leaders Yoshihiko Noda and Tetsuo Saito, who both resigned after the party's crushing defeat in the House of Representatives election.

Some unsuccessful candidates may question the formation of the party, which brought together then Lower House members of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito ahead of the election.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]