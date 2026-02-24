Vocal Group XG's Producer, 3 Others Sent to Prosecutors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police sent the producer of seven-member vocal group XG and three other men to public prosecutors Tuesday for their suspected cocaine possession in violation of the narcotics control law.

The 39-year-old producer, Junho Sakai, also known as Simon, and the other three, including employees of Japanese entertainment company Avex Inc., were arrested by the Metropolitan Police Department of the Japanese capital early Monday on suspicion of possessing a bag of cocaine powder in a room of a hotel in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, according to investigative sources.

The MPD's drugs and firearms control division will step up its investigation to determine how the suspects obtained the illegal substance.

The four were in the same hotel room at the time of the arrest, the sources said. A bag containing plant fragments believed to be dried cannabis was also found in the room.

