McDonald's Menu Prices to Go Up in Japan Wed.

Tokyo, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--McDonald's Co. (Japan) said Tuesday that it will raise the prices of about 60 pct of its menu items by 10-50 yen starting Wednesday.

The markups reflect higher material, energy and labor costs, according to the hamburger chain.

The Big Mac will see its tax-inclusive price rise to 500 yen from 480 yen. Prices will go up 20 yen for the McFry french fries for all three sizes.

The price of the Cheeseburger will also increase by 20 yen, after a hike in March last year.

Meanwhile, the prices of items such as the Hamburger and the Teriyaki McBurger will remain unchanged both on their own and for combo meals.

