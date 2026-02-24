Tokyo Condemns Russia Again, 4 Years after Ukraine Invasion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government renewed its condemnation of Russia on Tuesday, the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The invasion is an outrageous act that undermines the foundation of the international order," Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a press conference. "We cannot tolerate unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force."

The top government spokesman emphasized the importance of "realizing a just and lasting peace as soon as possible."

Calling for support that respects Ukraine's wishes as much as possible, Kihara said, "We will advance our efforts in close cooperation with the international community."

