China Bans Export of Dual-Use Goods to Japanese Firms

Beijing, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--China's Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday announced a ban on the export of military-civilian goods, including rare earths, to a total of 20 Japanese companies and organizations.

The 20 entities were added to China's list of those subject to export controls on the same day, including the aerospace units of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., as well as Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co. and the National Defense Academy.

Based on the country's export control law and ordinance, the ban also prohibits the shipment of Chinese-made dual-use goods to Japan through companies in third countries.

In addition, the Chinese ministry placed another 20 Japanese entities, including major automaker Subaru Corp., oil distributor Eneos Corp. and nonferrous metal producer Mitsubishi Materials Corp., on a watch list to tighten export screening.

In a statement, a ministry spokesperson claimed that the new measures aim to prevent Japan from rearming and developing nuclear weapons, and that they are completely legitimate, reasonable and legal.

