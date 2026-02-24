Takaichi Reiterates Eagerness to Enact Budget in Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday reiterated her eagerness to enact the government's fiscal 2026 budget bill before fiscal 2025 ends next month.

During a question-and-answer session with party leaders in the House of Representatives, Takaichi called for cooperation from opposition parties, saying that she will "engage sincerely in Diet deliberations."

Meanwhile, the prime minister stressed that she would not accept a nuclear sharing framework in which Japan would jointly manage U.S. nuclear weapons. Such a framework is backed by the Japan Innovation Party, the junior member of the ruling coalition.

Takaichi clarified that her government will adhere to the country's three nonnuclear principles of not possessing nuclear weapons, not producing them and not permitting their entry into the country.

Over her Liberal Democratic Party's slush fund scandal, Takaichi fended off a demand from Junya Ogawa, leader of the opposition Centrist Reform Alliance, for further corrections to political fund reports from affected LDP lawmakers.

