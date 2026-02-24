Japan Protests China's Ban on Exports of Dual-Use Goods

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Tuesday lodged a strong protest against China's ban on exports of dual-use products to Japan, urging Beijing to withdraw the measure.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced that 20 Japanese companies and organizations are subject to the ban on exports of goods that can be used for civilian and military purposes, including rare earths.

The latest move is believed to be part of Beijing's economic pressure following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's comments last year on a possible Taiwan contingency.

China's measure is "absolutely unacceptable and extremely regrettable," Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kei Sato said at a press conference.

Saying that there are "unclear points" in the Chinese government's announcement, Sato added, "We'll closely examine the measure itself and the subsequent impact, and take necessary action."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]