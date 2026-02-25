Lawson Opens Disaster Response Store near Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Futtsu, Chiba Pref., Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Lawson Inc. opened a store designed to help residents at times of disasters in Futtsu, Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo, on Tuesday, the Japanese convenient store chain’s first such outlet.

In collaboration with KDDI Corp., a wireless operator, the store has a Starlink antenna to give locals Wi-Fi connections for free when mobile and fixed-line phone services are disrupted. A battery charger that can charge up to 10 smartphones at the same time is available.

A disposable toilet is available to ensure restroom access even when the water supply is cut off. A digital signage was installed to share disaster information.

The store plans to sell rice balls made there and provide non-potable water from a well for daily use.

A storage battery and solar panels were introduced to cover electricity needs at the store during an outage.

