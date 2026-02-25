Japan's LDP Eyes Exports of Lethal Arms in Principle

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is set to call for allowing the export of lethal arms in principle by scrapping current rules limiting the scope of defense equipment transfers, a draft proposal showed Tuesday.

Describing the change as a "major shift" in Japan's defense policy, the draft proposal calls on the Japanese government to provide the public with extensive explanations on the move.

The LDP is expected to formally approve the draft proposal at a meeting of its Research Commission on Security on Wednesday. The proposal will then be submitted to the government in early March.

The government currently limits the scope of defense equipment exports to five categories--rescue, transport, reconnaissance, surveillance and minesweeping.

The proposal will call for abolishing the export restrictions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]