15 Years 0n: Miyagi Governor Sees Changing Tasks

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Tasks that must be resolved for local residents change nearly 15 years after Miyagi Prefecture in northeastern Japan was hit by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, Governor Yoshihiro Murai has said.

"Challenges remain in restoring local communities and providing mental health care for residents," Murai said in a recent interview.

"When you get 15 years older, your health conditions and other circumstances change. Tasks change as each year passes," said Murai, who has been in office since 2005.

Among postdisaster infrastructure projects, three seawalls have not been completed, he said, adding that he intends to have them finished before his current term ends in 2029.

Asked about decreasing populations in coastal areas, Murai said that such a development should be fully taken into account.

