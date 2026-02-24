Japanese Athletes Return Home with Record Medals

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's team for the Milan-Cortina Olympics returned home on Tuesday after enjoying a record Winter Olympics medal haul of 24 during the 17-day quadrennial sporting festival that ended in Italy on Sunday.

Japanese medalists reflected on their time during the Winter Games at a press conference in Tokyo.

"Even when I felt like I was going to fall apart, all the cheers helped me fight until the end," Ryuichi Kihara, who won Japan's first Olympic gold medal in pairs figure skating with his partner, Riku Miura, said at the press conference.

"We believed in all the training we had accumulated," Miura said.

They were among the members of the Japanese delegation who landed at Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, from Italy earlier in the day.

