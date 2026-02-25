TEPCO Employee Improperly Shared Confidential N-Plant Documents

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--A Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. employee shared confidential documents on a nuclear power plant within the company improperly, according to a Nuclear Regulation Authority report.

This adds to a series of problems with TEPCO’s handling of sensitive information related to antiterrorism measures at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan.

The NRA’s investigation report, released Tuesday, found that the employee photographed confidential documents with a smartphone without permission and emailed a summary of the contents to 16 colleagues in February 2025.

No leakage outside the company has been confirmed.

Also on Tuesday, the NRA issued a provisional evaluation rating the incident at the second-lowest on its four-level safety significance scale. The authority plans to conduct additional inspections after making the assessment official.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]