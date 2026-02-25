Japan to Deploy Missile Unit on Yonaguni Island in FY 2030

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi has said the government is considering deploying an air defense missile unit on Yonaguni Island in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa in fiscal 2030.

At a press conference Tuesday, Koizumi also said, "There may be a change in the schedule depending on progress in facility construction."

The Defense Ministry plans to deploy a Self-Defense Forces unit handling medium-range surface-to-air missiles to intercept aircraft and ballistic missiles on Yonaguni Island, about 110 kilometers from Taiwan and a strategic point in Japan's Nansei southwestern islands.

"We are currently carrying out necessary work, including basic studies related to the development of facilities for the unit deployment," Koizumi said.

He said that a briefing session on the matter will be held for residents of the island March 2. "We will give a thorough and careful explanation," the minister said.

