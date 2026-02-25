Keidanren Chief Worried over New U.S. Tariffs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Top Japanese business leader Yoshinobu Tsutsui has expressed concern over new tariffs introduced by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

At a press conference Tuesday, the chairman of the Japan Business Federation, the nation's biggest business lobby known as Keidanren, welcomed the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling Friday that invalidated Trump's reciprocal tariffs, saying, "The judicial branch's check-and-balance function worked."

On the Trump administration's new tariffs, imposed on all of the United States' trade partners in place of the reciprocal tariffs, Tsutsui said, "Uncertainty will likely continue for the time being, and predictability (for doing U.S.-related business) is declining for Japanese companies."

The U.S. top court's decision is "a plus for the economy as a whole, but the situation has since changed, increasing risks concerning investment decisions," he continued.

Meanwhile, the Keidanren leader said that Japan's pledge to make investments and loans of up to 550 billion dollars in the United States, made as part of the two countries' tariff deal struck last year, should be maintained in light of the need to strengthen Japan-U.S. relations, including bilateral security cooperation.

