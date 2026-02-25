G-7 Leaders Voice "Unwavering Support" for Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of the Group of Seven major democracies on Tuesday expressed their "unwavering support" for Ukraine in protecting "its territorial integrity and right to exist, and its freedom, sovereignty and independence."

"We acknowledge that only Ukraine and Russia, working together in good faith negotiations, can reach a peace agreement," the leaders said in a statement, which was announced by the government of France, this year's G-7 chair. The G-7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union.

Tuesday marked four years since the start of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

While showing "continued support" for U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to broker peace between Ukraine and Russia, the statement said that Europe also "has a leading role to play" in the peacemaking process.

The G-7 leaders showed their commitment to "working closely" to promote fundraising for the rehabilitation of the Chernobyl nuclear plant's containment arch, which has been damaged by drone attacks, and to prevent any radiological incident. A serious accident occurred at the nuclear plant in northern Ukraine in 1986.

