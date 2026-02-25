Japan GSDF, Indian Army Begin Joint Antiterror Drills

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force and the Indian army have begun their annual joint antiterrorism exercises.

This year's Dharma Guardian drills, the seventh of its kind, kicked off Tuesday and is conducted in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand. The exercises are alternately hosted by Japan and India.

Through the exercises, the two countries aim to improve their counterterrorism capabilities and deepen mutual understanding.

Around 120 troops each from the Indian army and the GSDF's 32nd Infantry Regiment, based at Camp Omiya in the city of Saitama, north of Tokyo, are participating in the ongoing drills, scheduled to continue until March 9, according to India's Ministry of Defense.

At a press conference held at the Japanese Defense Ministry on Feb. 10, GSDF Chief of Staff Gen. Masayoshi Arai said that this year's Dharma Guardian would include training to disable enemy unmanned aerial vehicles such as drones.

