Tsumura to Acquire Yomeishu Medical Liqueur Biz

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Tsumura & Co., a Japanese maker of herbal medicines, said Wednesday that it will acquire Yomeishu Seizo Co.'s mainline operations, including its Yakuyo Yomeishu medical liqueur brand, for 6.8 billion yen.

Through the acquisition, Tsumura aims to expand its sales of pharmaceuticals and health functional foods and diversify its operations.

Prior to the acquisition, Yomeishu Seizo is expected to be delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s top-tier Prime section around June.

Reno Co., an investment firm, will first acquire Yomeishu Seizo shares at 4,050 yen apiece through a tender offer from Wednesday to April 8. Reno will transfer the shares to Yuzawa Co., another investment company that is Yomeishu Seizo’s current largest shareholder, to take Yomeishu Seizo private.

Tsumura then plans to take full control of Yomeishu Seizo by around August, while Yuzawa is set to acquire Yomeishu Seizo’s noncore assets including securities, real estate and solar power facilities.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]