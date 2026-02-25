Comedian Kawashima Tops in Ideal Boss Rankings in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Comedian Akira Kawashima was named the most desirable male boss among upcoming new graduates in Japan, a survey by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co. showed Wednesday.

In the survey, many students who will graduate from school and start working this spring praised Kawashima, a member of comedy duo Kirin, for being dependable, citing his ability to read the room and skillfully lead a show.

For female bosses, television announcer Asami Miura was chosen as the top pick for the 10th consecutive year, maintaining strong support for her friendly impression.

Comedian Teruyoshi Uchimura, who had topped the male rankings for nine straight years until last year, placed second. He continued to gain high scores from respondents as a potential boss who would foster a safe and comfortable working environment.

In the female category, comedian Asako Ito ranked second for the second consecutive year, with respondents saying she would be a boss who is considerate of her subordinates’ feelings.

