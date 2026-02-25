Hiroshima Carp Terminates Contract with Hatsuki for Drug Use

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese professional baseball team Hiroshima Toyo Carp said Wednesday it has terminated the contract with infielder Ryutaro Hatsuki following his arrest and indictment for allegedly using etomidate, the designated drug used in a "zombie cigarette."

"After confirming the facts, we terminated the contract on Tuesday as we take the matter extremely seriously," the team said in a statement.

According to the indictment, Hatsuki, 25, is suspected of vaporizing and inhaling a small amount of the drug at his home in the western Japan city of Hiroshima around Dec. 16 last year.

He initially denied the charges upon his arrest but later admitted to them.

Hatsuki was indicted on Feb. 17 for violating the pharmaceuticals and medical devices law and was granted bail the following day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]