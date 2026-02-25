Japan's Takaichi to Closely Observe U.S. Tariff Situation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday said her government will closely observe the possible impact of additional U.S. tariffs on a bilateral tariff agreement as well as further U.S. moves.

Japan's plans to invest 550 billion dollars in the United States, included in the agreement, "will help ensure economic security and promote economic growth," she told a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, her country's Diet.

"We'll steadily implement the agreement," the prime minister also said in a question-and-answer session on the four government policy speeches delivered Friday, including the one by Takaichi.

On Japan-China relations, which have deteriorated since Takaichi's remarks on a potential Taiwan contingency, she said, "We'll handle the situation calmly and properly, considering our national interests."

Also, Takaichi announced that the government will conduct a demonstration test for the production process for rare earth resources under the sea around Minamitorishima, a remote Tokyo island in the Pacific.

