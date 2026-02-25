LDP Panel Finalizes Proposal to Lift Lethal Arms Export Ban

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--A panel of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Wednesday finalized a proposal to scrap the country's existing rules limiting the scope of finished defense equipment that can be exported.

The proposal, approved at the day's meeting of the Research Commission on Security, calls for allowing Japan to export lethal weapons, among other finished defense equipment, in principle.

The government currently limits the scope of defense equipment that can be exported to five categories--rescue, transportation, vigilance, surveillance and minesweeping.

The LDP aims to submit the proposal to the government in early March after completing internal procedures and coordinating with its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party. Based on the proposal, the government plans to revise its operational guidelines for the country's three principles on defense equipment exports this spring.

While no restrictions will be set for the export of nonlethal equipment, lethal weapons exports will be limited to countries that have a defense equipment and technology transfer agreement with Japan. Exports to a country where fighting is taking place will be prohibited in principle unless there are special circumstances.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]