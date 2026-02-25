Ruling Bloc OKs Draft Proposal on Lethal Arms Exports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, on Wednesday reached a broad agreement on a draft proposal for revising operational guidelines for the country's three principles on defense equipment exports, opening up the possibility of exporting lethal arms to countries in conflict.

The draft proposal calls for the removal of restrictions that currently limit defense equipment exports to five categories: rescue, transport, reconnaissance, surveillance and minesweeping.

The broad agreement was reached at a meeting between Itsunori Onodera, chair of the LDP's Research Commission on Security, and his JIP counterpart, Seiji Maehara.

The proposal will be submitted to the government as early as next week. The government aims to revise the operational guidelines as early as this spring.

Regarding calls from some in the JIP to enable arms transfers to Ukraine, Onodera told reporters, "It's up to the government to decide which countries Japan will conclude (defense equipment transfer) agreements with."

