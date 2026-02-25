Osaka Exchange Chief Yokoyama to Become TSE Head

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan Exchange Group Inc., or JPX, said Wednesday that Ryusuke Yokoyama, 62, the current president and CEO of Osaka Exchange Inc., will become president and CEO of Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. on April 1.

Akira Tagaya, 58, the current senior executive officer of Osaka Exchange, will succeed Yokoyama.

Incumbent TSE President and CEO Moriyuki Iwanaga, 64, will step down on March 31. JPX CEO Hiromi Yamaji, 70, will remain in office.

Yokoyama, who has a long career in systems operations, was instrumental in rolling out the high-speed stock trading platform Arrowhead in 2010. He was head of the systems division when the TSE was hit by a major glitch in 2020.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Yamaji explained the appointment of Yokoyama, saying, "Now that exchanges are giant IT (information and technology) companies, deep fluency in that domain is indispensable."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]