15 Japanese Detained in Cambodia over Suspected Fraud

Bangkok, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Fifteen Japanese nationals have been detained in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, on suspicion of special fraud, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The move comes as the Cambodian government plans to eliminate special fraud operations in the country by April.

Local authorities notified the Japanese side of the latest detention on Friday, according to the Japanese Embassy in Cambodia.

Since last year, Japanese nationals have been detained in Cambodia on suspicion of involvement in special fraud.

