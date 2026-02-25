Japanese National Detained in Iran since January

Newsfrom Japan

Istanbul, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Iranian authorities have detained a Japanese national in Tehran since Jan. 20, Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki said in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, a U.S. government-funded media outlet, earlier reported that Iran has arrested the Tehran bureau chief of Japan Broadcasting Corp., Japan’s public broadcaster known as NHK.

Ozaki told a press conference that the Japanese government has established contact with both the detainee and the detainee’s family. He declined to disclose further details, citing privacy concerns.

“We have pressed the Iranian side for an early release” of the detainee, he said, adding, “We will provide all possible assistance.”

On Monday, the detainee was taken to Evin Prison, where political prisoners are held, according to RFE/RL. The allegation against the detainee remains unknown.

