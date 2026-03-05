FOCUS: Why "Female" Voices Dominate Automated Guidance in Japan?

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Automated voice guidance in devices such as water heaters and car navigation systems has become an indispensable part of daily life in Japan, yet few people may have stopped to consider why such services almost always use "female" voices.

One common explanation points to the stereotype that women are naturally suited to supportive or caregiving roles.

"Your bath is ready," announces a familiar female voice from the remote control of water heaters made by major manufacturer Rinnai Corp. "Female voices are typically used for announcements on buses and at baseball stadiums," a company official said. "We also took into account that women taking a bath might be startled if they heard a male voice."

At All Nippon Airways, automated in-flight announcements are voiced by women. "This may be partly because we have many women among our cabin attendants," a company representative said.

Many elevator floor announcements also use female voices, but major elevator system providers Hitachi Building Systems Co. and Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corp. say they "don't know" why or "don't have" a clear reason for this choice.

