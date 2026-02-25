Japan's New Condo Price Hits Record High in 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--The average price of new condominiums put up for sale in Japan hit a record high for the ninth consecutive year in 2025, driven by soaring construction costs, Real Estate Economic Institute Co. said Wednesday.

The average condo price climbed 7.8 pct from the previous year to 65.56 million yen per unit, led largely by growth in the Tokyo metropolitan area, which accounts for nearly 40 pct of the total units.

In the metropolitan area, which comprises Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba, the average price jumped 17.4 pct to 91.82 million yen.

The average price slipped 0.5 pct to 53.28 million yen in the Kinki western region.

All properties nationwide have been affected by higher construction costs, an official at the institute said.

