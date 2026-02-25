Microsoft Japan Raided for Alleged Biz Obstruction

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Fair Trade Commission has conducted an on-site inspection of Microsoft Japan Co. for allegedly obstructing the business dealings of competitors, it was learned Wednesday.

According to informed sources, the Japanese unit of U.S. technology giant Microsoft Corp. is suspected of telling Japanese corporate customers that using cloud services other than Microsoft Azure would cause issues.

Microsoft Japan is also suspected of making Microsoft 365 unavailable on cloud services other than Microsoft Azure and charging higher fees for the software package to customers using other cloud services, such as those of Google LLC and Amazon.com Inc.

The company said it will fully cooperate with the JFTC.

