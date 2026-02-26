Japan Logs Record-High Pedestrian-Cyclist Accidents in 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--The number of accidents involving pedestrians and cyclists in Japan last year came to 3,269, up by 226 year on year and hitting the highest level on record since 2006, the National Police Agency said Thursday.

As the “blue ticket” system, which fines cyclists for minor traffic violations, is set to be introduced in April, an official of the agency said, “We want to reduce bicycle accidents by continuing efforts to make people fully aware of the danger of riding bicycles under the influence of alcohol and while using mobile phones, as well as related regulations.”

About 57 pct of the overall accidents happened on sidewalks or crosswalks, while fatal cases made up 356 of the total, up by five.

Drunken cyclists were responsible for 87 of the cases that led to deaths or serious injuries, down by 12, and 22 cases were caused by those who were riding bicycles while using mobile phones, down by six.

Accidents involving specified small motorized bicycles, such as electric kick scooters, increased by 48 to 386, including 43 cases, or about 11 pct, caused by drunken riders. Many of the accidents occurred late at night, suggesting that such vehicles might be used to go home by those who missed the last trains of the day after drinking, according to the NPA.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]