Prince Hisahito Visits Imperial Mausoleums in Kyoto

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Prince Hisahito visited Imperial mausoleums in the western city of Kyoto on Thursday to report the completion of his coming-of-age ceremony last September.

Dressed in a morning coat and carrying a top hat, Prince Hisahito proceeded slowly before the mausoleum of Emperor Meiji in Fushimi Ward shortly after 2 p.m. He offered a "tamagushi" sacred tree branch and bowed.

The prince then visited the mausoleum of Emperor Komei in Higashiyama Ward shortly after 3:30 p.m.

He also worshipped at the adjacent mausoleums of Empress Shoken, consort of Emperor Meiji, and Empress Eisho, consort of Emperor Komei.

The prince is on a private visit to Kyoto during his university's spring break. He will stay in the city until Friday.

