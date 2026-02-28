Japan Women's Soccer Team Scraps White Shorts after Feedback

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese women's national soccer team, known as Nadeshiko Japan, scrapped white shorts from its uniform in response to players' concerns over period anxiety.

Since last year, Nadeshiko Japan has changed the color of its shorts, although the same basic uniform designs are used for both men's and women's national soccer teams.

After the country rolled out the latest home uniform design for its national soccer teams last November, the men's team, dubbed Samurai Blue, debuted the new uniform, consisting of a blue jersey and white shorts, in a match against Ghana.

Later that month, Nadeshiko Japan players wore blue shorts in a game against Canada. Since February last year, they have worn black shorts for away games.

The changes came after a social media post during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics highlighted see-through issues with women's white uniforms.

