Takaichi-Touted National Council Begins Tax Cut Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government held the first meeting of a new national council on Thursday to discuss a consumption tax cut and a refundable tax credit system.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi expects the national council to draw up an interim report before this summer. She apparently hopes to implement the tax cut quickly by including opposition parties in the national council.

Takaichi invited three opposition parties--the Centrist Reform Alliance, the Democratic Party for the People and Team Mirai--to join the council, but only Team Mirai attended the first meeting, alongside the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party.

"We're not confident that our participation would yield results," Junya Ogawa, leader of the Centrist Reform Alliance, told reporters.

During the meeting, Takaichi vowed to advance "national discussions to build a social security system that convinces all generations."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]