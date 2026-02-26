BOJ Policymaker Calls for Continuing Rate Hikes

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan policymaker Hajime Takata on Thursday stressed the need to continue raising interest rates.

"Our basic stance is to continue (raising interest rates) gradually," Takata told a press conference in the western city of Kyoto.

At the BOJ's previous policy-setting meeting last month, Takata proposed raising the policy interest rate from 0.75 pct to 1 pct, but the central bank's Policy Board decided by a majority vote to hold the rate steady.

When asked if he plans to propose a rate hike again at the next policy-setting meeting in March, Takata said he will consider such a proposal at each meeting.

He noted that the pace of interest rate hikes is "up to the (financial) environment and data."

