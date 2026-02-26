Taiwan President Honors Baseball Legend Oh

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te on Thursday bestowed the Order of Brilliant Star with Special Grand Cordon on legendary professional baseball player Sadaharu Oh in honor of his contributions to cultural exchanges between Japan and Taiwan through the sport.

Oh, 85, chairman of Japanese professional baseball club Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, called for cooperation between Japan and Taiwan to bring energy into Asian baseball, according to Taiwan's presidential office.

Lai, known as a baseball fan, said Oh actively promoted cultural exchanges through baseball, also voicing hopes that the Japanese and Taiwanese baseball teams will do their best at the 2026 World Baseball Classic set to kick off in March.

Oh's gifts to Lai included a signed baseball bat. Lai held the bat in Oh's iconic flamingo-style batting stance, drawing laughter from the baseball legend, who praised the president for his good balance.

Oh is visiting Taiwan for baseball-related activities, such as giving lectures to young people.

