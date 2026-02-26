Major Japanese Automakers' Global Sales Rise 0.7 pct in Jan.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Total global vehicle sales at eight major Japanese automakers rose 0.7 pct from a year earlier to 1.94 million units in January, according to data released by the companies on Thursday.

Toyota Motor Corp. posted a 4.7 pct sales increase, led by its overseas sales, which hit a record high for January. Nissan Motor Co.'s sales returned to growth for the first time in five months, up 0.6 pct, thanks to brisk sales in China. Three others also enjoyed sales growth.

Meanwhile, Mazda Motor Corp.'s global sales slumped 10.2 pct, dampened by the impact of U.S. tariffs on production in Mexico. Subaru Corp. suffered a 12.9 pct sales decline amid intensifying competition in the U.S. market. Honda Motor Co.'s sales fell 6.1 pct, weighed down by sluggish sales in China.

The eight automakers' combined global vehicle production dropped 1.6 pct to 1.93 million units in January. Toyota, Nissan and Mazda logged lower production, while the other five posted higher output.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]