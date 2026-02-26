Japan to Support Rare Earth Development in Malaysia

Newsfrom Japan

Kuala Lumpur, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japan International Cooperation Agency has announced that it will provide Malaysia with technical assistance for the development of critical minerals, including rare earths.

This will be the first case of Japan's technical cooperation with Malaysia in rare earth development.

JICA will send experts in resource geology and environmental chemistry to the Southeast Asian country to help develop environmentally friendly mining techniques.

Rare earth deposits are known to exist throughout Malaysia, and its government aims to develop a domestic industry ranging from mining to commercialization.

As rare earth mining in the country is likely to require certain chemicals, however, it is essential to reduce the environmental impact.

