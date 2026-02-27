Asahi Kasei to Acquire German Drug Developer Aicuris

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Asahi Kasei Corp. has said it will acquire German pharmaceutical developer Aicuris Anti-Infective Cures AG for some 780 million euros.

The major Japanese chemical maker will obtain all outstanding Aicuris shares through a U.S. subsidiary, planning to complete the acquisition in April-June. Asahi Kasei aims to expand profits in the medical field, a growth area for the company.

Aicuris, which has strengths in antiviral drugs, earned 132 million euros in sales in 2025.

The German company "exactly matches our need," Asahi Kasei President Koshiro Kudo said at a press conference held in Tokyo on Thursday to announce the deal.

Asahi Kasei is shifting its focus to pharmaceutical and electronic material operations as its petrochemical business has been sluggish.

