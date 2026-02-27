Japan Team Creates Mouse Testicular Organoids in Vitro

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese team of researchers has developed miniaturized testicular tissues known as testicular organoids from mouse embryonic stem cells in an experimental vessel, marking a world first.

The achievement by the team, comprising University of Osaka professor Katsuhiko Hayashi, Takashi Yoshino, associate professor of the university, Yokohama City University professor Takehiko Ogawa and other researchers, was published in U.S. journal Science on Thursday.

Hayashi and Yoshino created ovarian organoids from mouse ES cells, also the first in the world, in 2021, when they were at Kyushu University.

If testicular organoids are produced from human induced pluripotent stem, or iPS, cells in the future, that may help identify the causes of male infertility and the created organs may be used to support testicular functions. However, it is expected to take more than 10 years to develop a technology to produce sperm in the human testicular organoids and enable childbirth through in vitro fertilization.

Just like iPS cells, which are made by introducing gene clusters into skin and other cells, ES cells, created by growing inner cell masses extracted from embryos, can develop into various types of tissues.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]